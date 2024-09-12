Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 538: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Sep 12).

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 538: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 538 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-538 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PA 329312 (MANANTHAVADY)

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PD 512010 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PB 329312

PC 329312

PD 329312

PE 329312

PF 329312

PG 329312

PH 329312

PJ 329312

PK 329312

PL 329312

PM 329312

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

PA 202219

PB 359512

PC 782943

PD 909298

PE 177081

PF 920083

PG 724707

PH 494427

PJ 312576

PK 320796

PL 445822

PM 660509

4th Prize: Rs 5000

1012 1470 2078 2635 3991 5504 5744 5888 6045 6325 6895 7406 7462 7525 7664 8066 8290 8434

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0288 9120 5622 5869 3810 5440 3043 5589 4025 3269 5885 5251 9660 4560 5903 8190 9351 7251 0540 4256 1082 5594 1036 1005 5514 7802 7976 1526 1284 5269 9325 4689 1259 4384

6th Prize: Rs 500

0251 0621 0685 1027 1222 1394 1398 1495 1502 1590 1619 1972 2128 2159 2163 2477 2497 2610 2981 3002 3010 3186 3246 3860 4140 4158 4571 4590 4976 5050 5172 5264 5539 5585 5704 5791 5979 6084 6323 6361 6477 6663 6689 6745 6776 6842 6913 6979 7053 7100 7114 7568 7634 7886 7995 8021 8031 8056 8096 8111 8117 8158 8248 8284 8426 8427 8514 8621 8678 8846 9024 9321 9323 9624 9663 9825 9857 9906 9958 9982

7th Prize: Rs 100

0240 0252 0287 0311 0315 0413 0440 0517 0548 0686 0931 1095 1114 1411 1480 1482 1528 1560 1614 1646 1711 1788 1862 1993 2064 2092 2435 2559 2609 2738 2794 2817 2874 2882 2989 3278 3315 3396 3413 3457 3491 3532 3582 3584 3647 3978 4055 4156 4322 4426 4558 4623 4633 4635 4695 4756 4775 4856 4940 5031 5052 5178 5277 5483 5565 5580 5726 5852 5853 5897 5907 5984 6016 6034 6050 6114 6142 6202 6366 6385 6400 6455 6459 6729 6785 6866 6948 7038 7117 7118 7120 7127 7179 7284 7336 7404 7592 7624 7705 7775 7909 8023 8044 8060 8093 8130 8256 8269 8329 8387 8395 8436 8561 8685 8696 8726 8829 8930 8996 9028 9142 9198 9498 9545 9882 9996

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

