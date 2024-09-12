Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 538: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Sep 12). 
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 538: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 538 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-538 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    PA 329312 (MANANTHAVADY)

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    PD 512010 (NEYYATTINKARA)

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    PB 329312
    PC 329312
    PD 329312
    PE 329312
    PF 329312
    PG 329312
    PH 329312
    PJ 329312
    PK 329312
    PL 329312
    PM 329312

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    PA 202219
    PB 359512
    PC 782943
    PD 909298
    PE 177081
    PF 920083
    PG 724707
    PH 494427
    PJ 312576
    PK 320796
    PL 445822
    PM 660509

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    1012  1470  2078  2635  3991  5504  5744  5888  6045  6325  6895  7406  7462  7525  7664  8066  8290  8434

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    0288  9120  5622  5869  3810  5440  3043  5589  4025  3269  5885  5251  9660  4560  5903  8190  9351  7251  0540  4256  1082  5594  1036  1005  5514  7802  7976  1526  1284  5269  9325  4689  1259  4384

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0251  0621  0685  1027  1222  1394  1398  1495  1502  1590  1619  1972  2128  2159  2163  2477  2497  2610  2981  3002  3010  3186  3246  3860  4140  4158  4571  4590  4976  5050  5172  5264  5539  5585  5704  5791  5979  6084  6323  6361  6477  6663  6689  6745  6776  6842  6913  6979  7053  7100  7114  7568  7634  7886  7995  8021  8031  8056  8096  8111  8117  8158  8248  8284  8426  8427  8514  8621  8678  8846  9024  9321  9323  9624  9663  9825  9857  9906  9958  9982

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0240  0252  0287  0311  0315  0413  0440  0517  0548  0686  0931  1095  1114  1411  1480  1482  1528  1560  1614  1646  1711  1788  1862  1993  2064  2092  2435  2559  2609  2738  2794  2817  2874  2882  2989  3278  3315  3396  3413  3457  3491  3532  3582  3584  3647  3978  4055  4156  4322  4426  4558  4623  4633  4635  4695  4756  4775  4856  4940  5031  5052  5178  5277  5483  5565  5580  5726  5852  5853  5897  5907  5984  6016  6034  6050  6114  6142  6202  6366  6385  6400  6455  6459  6729  6785  6866  6948  7038  7117  7118  7120  7127  7179  7284  7336  7404  7592  7624  7705  7775  7909  8023  8044  8060  8093  8130  8256  8269  8329  8387  8395  8436  8561  8685  8696  8726  8829  8930  8996  9028  9142  9198  9498  9545  9882  9996

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

