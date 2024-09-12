Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khaled Mahmud: Bangladesh Cricket Board director resigns ahead of India tour

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud has resigned from his position as director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (September 11), according to ESPNCricinfo. This brings and end to his 11-year tenure with the board, ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Test series which is set to start from September 19. 

    Mahmud played 12 Tests and 77 ODI for Bangladesh between 1998 and 2006. After retiring from cricket, he took up various administrative and coaching positions, serving as Bangladesh's team manager, assistant coach, and became a board director in 2013. The former all-rounder also served as BCB's game development chairman for many years before and in his tenure the U-19 national team won the ICC World Cup, beating India in the final in 2020.

    Mahmud also served as interim head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team and also coached teams in the Bangladesh Premier League and Dhaka Premier League. 

    Bangladesh will play two Tests and three ODIs in September-October. The tour will begin with the Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, while the second Test will be played from September 27 to October 1. 

    Bangladesh are heading into the India tour on a high, having clinched a historic Test series triumph against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.  The Tigers are currently occupying fourth spot in the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, ahead of England and South Africa.   

