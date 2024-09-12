Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet

    Following the tragic death of a junior doctor, the West Bengal government has extended another invitation to the protesting doctors for a meeting. While agreeing to the doctors' demand for the Chief Minister's presence, the government has rejected their request for a live webcast.

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet with CM Mamata Banerjee gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a fresh invite to agitating doctors for talks at 5 pm to end the month-long stand-off in the wake of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctors demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attend the conference, and the administration obliged, although it refused their demand for a live webcast of the discussions.

    The meeting will be held in the conference hall at Nabanna. The letter, written by Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, also restricted the delegation's strength to not more than 15 people. Pant also mentioned that the meeting can be recorded to "maintain transparency".

    The  state government issued a new invitation one day after turning down the protesting physicians' requests for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to break the impasse.

    "A live webcast of the meeting is not permitted. To preserve openness, the same can be documented. This would fulfil the objective that you had in mind and preserve the confidentiality of the conversations by making sure that every conversation is properly recorded," the Chief Secretary's letter stated.

    In the last two days, the physicians have received three communications from the Bengali government; the protestors have rejected the previous two and imposed strict requirements on the meeting. The state administration has communicated with the protesting physicians, but they have not responded yet.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the government's refusal to live telecast the meeting, expressing scepticism over its offer to record the meeting for “transparency”.

    The doctors have been staging a sit-in outside the West Bengal Health Department’s office in Salt Lake, demanding justice for their colleague, whose body was discovered with injuries on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College. Their agitation, which has paralysed healthcare services at state-run hospitals, is now in its 34th day.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited vkp

    Bengaluru: Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Recent Stories

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes RKK

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases RKK

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    sports PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon