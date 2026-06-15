A heated argument between an e-rickshaw driver and a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has sparked attention after a video of the confrontation surfaced online.

A heated argument between an e-rickshaw driver and a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has sparked attention after a video of the confrontation surfaced online. According to the driver, the police officer asked him for a ride as a passenger. However, the driver claimed he declined the request because he had already accepted a booking through the ride-hailing platform Rapido and was on his way to pick up the customer.

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The driver alleged that after he refused to take the officer, the sub-inspector photographed his e-rickshaw. This reportedly led to a verbal altercation between the two. The driver expressed concern that the photograph was taken with the intention of issuing a traffic challan against him.

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However, there has been no official confirmation regarding why the officer took the photograph or whether any challan was ultimately issued to the vehicle.

The police have not yet released any official statement, and officials say the matter is still under examination.