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E20 petrol vehicle damage

Bottom line: owners of old cars and bikes don't need to panic about E20 petrol. At the same time, we can't say that all pre-2023 vehicles are 100% compatible without any conditions. Your vehicle's model and manufacturing year guidelines from the company are the most important thing. As E20 use continues, timely maintenance, monitoring your fuel system, and getting any changes checked immediately is the best way forward for old vehicle owners.