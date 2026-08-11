E20 Petrol Compatibility: Is It Safe for Your Old Car or Bike? Here's the Truth
Worried about using E20 petrol in your pre-2023 car or bike? We break down the facts. While the government says there's no proof of major damage, it's still smart to keep an eye on your vehicle's fuel system.
E20 Petrol in Older Vehicles
Ethanol-blended petrol
So, will your old car or bike face immediate problems with E20? There's no simple 'yes' or 'no'. It really depends on your vehicle's model, its manufacturing year, and the company's fuel advice. The central government recently clarified that there is no evidence of major damage in old vehicles due to E20. A large service network also reported no significant E20-related damage during their services.
Is E20 petrol safe?
E20 for old cars
E20 petrol vehicle damage
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