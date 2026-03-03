A woman found dead in Mawana on February 21 has been identified as Muhabbat from Turkmenistan, who was allegedly living in India under a false identity. Police arrested 4 men, including a hotel owner, for killing her after a dispute over money.

A woman whose body was found in the Mawana area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on February 21 has been identified as Muhabbat, a native of Turkmenistan. Police said she was allegedly living in India under a false identity. Four men, including a hotel owner, have been arrested for allegedly killing her and trying to destroy evidence by burning her face with acid.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Identity confirmed through video call

According to police, the woman was staying in India using an Aadhaar card in the name of Archita Arora. Her real identity came to light after her mother, Nazhmudinova Gulnara, recognised her earrings during a video call with the police, according to Hindustan Times report.

The body was recovered near Bhagwati Farm House, close to the Mawana Khurd police outpost. Rural Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar said the accused poured acid on her face and burned her hands to hide her identity and tattoos.

An FIR was registered and a detailed investigation was started.

Also Read: 'Polls Fought to Fund Gandhi Family's Lifestyle': BJP Alleges Rs 7 Crore 'Cash-For-Ticket' Scam

CCTV trail leads to hotel owner

During the probe, police checked nearly 500 CCTV clips from different locations. They traced a suspicious car linked to Chanchal Kumar, also known as Bunty, who runs Avika Hotel in Partapur.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime and named three others as his accomplices, Gurumukh alias Arvind, Sandeep alias Sittu and Vivek alias Kaka.

Police said the four men were drinking with the victim at a hotel when a dispute over money broke out. During the argument, the woman allegedly threatened to implicate them in a rape case. After this, the accused allegedly assaulted her and smothered her with a blanket.

Also Read: Hotel Owner Shot Dead In Late-Night Firing In Rajasthan's Churu | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Body dumped after attempt to hide identity

Police said the accused later carried the body in a car to Mawana. They poured acid on her face and dumped the body to avoid identification. Officers recovered the vehicle used in the crime, an empty acid bottle and the blanket.

All four accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is ongoing, including how the victim managed to stay in India under a forged identity.