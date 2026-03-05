Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna following Kumar's surprise announcement to move to the Rajya Sabha after 20 years. The decision sparked protests from JD(U) workers, who urged him to remain in his post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived in Patna and met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The development comes following Nitish Kumar's announcement to move to Rajya Sabha after having a 20-year tenure as the CM of Bihar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah, who is set to participate in Rajya Sabha nomination procedure of BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed by him upon his arrival in Patna.

JD(U) Workers Protest Decision

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's decision to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, paving the way for a new Chief Minister in the state, has taken Janata Dal (United) workers and supporters by surprise. The JD (U) workers and supporters, protesting outside the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, refused to believe that Nitish Kumar has decided to give up the Chief Minister post.

"It is possible that his account has been hijacked," a JDU worker said, reacting to Nitish Kumar's confirmation on a post on X.

Another worker said that they will organise a protest if CM Nitish Kumar doesn't change his decision. "Nitish Kumar cannot insult the public's mandate. There is a huge pressure on him as part of a major conspiracy," another supporter said.

Another supporter seemed distraught at Nitish Kumar's decision and urged him to remain CM. "This is heartbreaking. Nitish Kumar has been serving the people of Bihar from the student movement to this day... The people of Bihar consider him their family. No one else besides Nitish Kumar can be the Chief Minister here. We want Nitish Kumar to remain the CM," he said.

Nitish Kumar Confirms Move, Assures Support

Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will be heading to the Rajya Sabha and will file his nomination in the current cycle of elections. The 75-year-old further said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.