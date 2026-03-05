Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav accuses the BJP of hijacking CM Nitish Kumar, using a 'horse as a groom' metaphor. Yadav reiterates his claim that the BJP intends to remove Nitish from the CM post and will 'finish off' the JD(U) party.

BJP has hijacked Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of hijacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while taking a jibe at the Bihar CM, stating that he has been given a "horse as a groom" but his wedding rituals are being done by "someone else."

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav further reiterated his earlier claims related to the BJP's willingness to remove Nitish Kumar from the CM position, adding that at present his remarks have become true. He added that even when the Bihar CM left Mahagathbandhan in 2024, Tejashwi stated that the "BJP would finish JD(U)." "I always said 'Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadaya hai dulha banake lekin phera kisi aur ke sath dila raha hai'... The BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that he wants to go to the (Rajya Sabha) House... We have been saying this from the beginning that after the elections, the BJP people will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the post of Chief Minister... Today, that statement has come true. The people's aspirations are against this change of power... When Nitish Kumar left our alliance in 2024... Even at that time, we had said that the BJP would finish off the JDU party," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Nitish Kumar's Political Journey

This comes after Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in the state and took oath for the 10th time. He is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Kumar has had a chequered political career. He entered politics as a member of the Janata Dal, becoming an MLA in 1985. Kumar and George Fernandes then formed the Samata Party in 1994. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and served as a Union Minister in the Vajpayee government. In 2005, the NDA won a majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. In the 2010 state elections, the governing coalition won re-election in a landslide. In June 2013, Kumar broke away from the BJP, forming a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. In 2014, he was replaced by Jitan Ram Manjhi, but returned to the position in 2015, leading the Mahagathbandhan to victory later that year. In 2017, Kumar broke with the RJD and returned to the NDA, leading another coalition with the BJP; at the 2020 state elections. In August 2022, Kumar left the NDA, rejoining the Mahagathbandhan. In January 2024, Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan once again and rejoined the NDA Assembly, and Kumar became chief minister, heading a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He then won the 2025 election by a landslide.