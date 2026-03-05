Nancy Grewal, whose real name was Anita Agnihotri, was originally from Ludhiana in Punjab, India. Over the years, she moved abroad and eventually settled in Canada.

According to details from her earlier social media posts, Grewal spent part of her childhood and school years in Sirsa. She reportedly studied at Satluj Public School and later attended a national college for her higher education.

Before moving to the Windsor-LaSalle area in Ontario, she had lived in Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta. Over time, she built a presence online through videos and posts where she discussed issues related to Punjab, politics and the Punjabi community.

Though reports differ about the exact size of her online following, Grewal was widely described as a Punjabi-origin YouTuber and social media commentator who regularly spoke about current affairs.