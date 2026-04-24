Priyanshu Srivastava, a trainee lawyer, died by suicide after jumping from fifth floor of a court building in UP. Before his death, he posted a WhatsApp note blaming years of emotional pain, strict parenting and childhood trauma. He also mentioned academic struggles and financial stress. Police have seized his phone, are reviewing CCTV footage.

A tragic incident shook Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday when a 25-year-old trainee lawyer allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of the district court building. The deceased was identified as Priyanshu Srivastava. He was rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident created panic inside the court complex, with hundreds of lawyers and court staff gathering at the spot soon after the fall.

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Final note posted on WhatsApp

Just before taking the extreme step, Priyanshu posted a two-page suicide note on his WhatsApp status. He requested that whoever read it should read it completely.

In the note, he wrote painful words about his relationship with his father, who is also a lawyer.

One line stood out and deeply moved many people: "My father should not even touch my body." He ended the note by writing, "Papa, you won. Congratulations on your victory."

Painful memories from childhood

Priyanshu described several incidents from his childhood that he said left deep emotional scars. He recalled one moment when he was just six years old. He claimed his father punished him harshly for secretly drinking mango shake from the fridge.

According to the note, he was humiliated in a way that he never forgot.

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What alleged suicide note says

Trigger Warning: Information below contains disturbing content. Readers' discretion is advised.

In his final note, Priyanshu Srivastava allegedly says that he is ending his life after years of emotional pain, fear and humiliation. He directly blames his father, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, describing him as excessively strict, controlling, and often violent.

Priyanshu writes that his childhood was filled with beatings, insults and constant pressure, leaving deep scars on his mind. He says his father never understood his feelings, choices or ambitions and repeatedly made him feel worthless. He requests that his father should not touch his body after death. Priyanshu writes that despite working hard and trying to succeed, he remained trapped under expectations and emotional trauma. He felt lonely, exhausted and unable to continue carrying the burden. He apologises to friends and loved ones for the pain his decision will cause. He asks that his belongings and legal rights be handled fairly, and that no one twist his words. He wants people to understand that his decision was the result of prolonged suffering, not a sudden impulse. He ends by expressing love for his mother and hopes they find peace, strength and happiness beyond grief, pain, memories, injustice, darkness, loneliness, despair, burdens, expectations, control, trauma, forever surrounding his life. He wrote that such experiences filled him with guilt, shame and fear from a very young age. In the end, he writes that his father should not touch his body after his death, reflecting the depth of his anger, pain, and emotional hurt. At the same time, he also clearly states that no legal action or harassment should be directed at his father after his death. He asks authorities and others not to trouble him in connection with his decision. This shows that despite holding his father responsible for much of his suffering, he did not want his death to become the basis for punitive action against him.

Pressure, fear and lack of freedom

Priyanshu said that his father's constant scolding, threats and suspicion affected him badly over the years. He wrote that while studies and hard work were manageable, living under constant monitoring was mentally exhausting.

He also mentioned being forced into academic choices he did not want, including taking Computer studies instead of Physical Education at school.

He felt he was never trusted.

Professional struggles added to stress

Priyanshu had completed his LLB in 2025 and was working as a trainee lawyer. He reportedly faced difficulties in clearing his law examinations.

He also wrote about financial pressure and the burden of family responsibilities, especially due to his father's poor health.

Another major concern was his lack of professional independence, as he was working under his father's guidance.

Police begin investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta said police are examining the suicide note and other digital evidence. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that the note refers to several childhood incidents.

Officers have seized Priyanshu's mobile phone and are reviewing CCTV footage from the court complex.

The authenticity of the note is also being verified.

The incident has left the legal fraternity in Uttar Pradesh deeply saddened. Members of the Bar Association and court officials rushed to the scene after hearing about the tragedy.

Priyanshu's father is said to be in deep shock and has not been able to speak. Police said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)