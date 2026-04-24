A 58-year-old man, Salik Ram Yadav, beheaded his wife in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after a domestic dispute while under the influence of alcohol. He was later seen carrying her severed head through Bundeli village before surrendering at police outpost. The couple worked at a local poultry farm and had four children. Police have arrested him.

A horrifying incident has shocked Chhattisgarh's Korba district, where a 58-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife after a domestic argument. He showed no remorse and even roamed around the village with the severed head. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost area.

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Dispute turned deadly

Police identified the accused as Salik Ram Yadav, who worked as a watchman at a local poultry farm. According to police, as reported by news agency ANI, Salik Ram was drunk when he got into an argument with his 50-year-old wife. During the fight, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp meat-cutting weapon and killed her on the spot.

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Villagers left stunned

After the murder, Salik Ram was seen walking around the village carrying his wife's severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other.

Police said he later placed both the head and the weapon in a plastic sack, leaving the body behind. He then walked to the Rajgamar police outpost and surrendered.

Reason behind the ,crime

During questioning, Salik Ram allegedly told police that he often argued with his wife because she suspected his character.

The couple had been working at the poultry farm for the last three years. They were originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block.

The couple have four children. Police have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.