A 26-year-old woman, Rehana, allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa after her fiancé reportedly told her he was not attracted to her and had several girlfriends. The couple had been engaged in February and were due to marry in August. Police recovered a 12-page suicide note and registered a case.

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district after her fiancé reportedly told her that he was not attracted to her and was involved with other women. The woman, identified as Rehana, was found hanging at her home under the Chinna Chowk police station limits. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

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Wedding was planned for August

Rehana, a postgraduate who had completed her MSc, was a resident of Kadapa. She got engaged to Shajahan, a native of Proddatur, on February 15 this year.

Shajahan works for an IT company in Bengaluru. The couple's wedding had been fixed for August. After the engagement, they remained in regular contact and spoke frequently over phone calls and messages.

Fiancé allegedly became distant

According to Rehana's family, Shajahan's behaviour changed as the wedding date approached.

He allegedly told her that he did not like her and was not attracted to her. He also reportedly claimed that he already had four girlfriends.

At first, Rehana believed he was joking. But when he continued making such remarks, she became deeply upset.

Suicide note recovered

Police said Rehana left behind a 12-page suicide note in which she reportedly detailed her emotional distress and the events leading up to her death.

After receiving information, officers reached the house, recovered the letter and sent her body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Rehana's father.

Family makes serious allegations

Rehana's parents said their daughter had been depressed for several days.

They also alleged that Shajahan was addicted to alcohol and had relationships with several women. According to them, he had agreed to the marriage only because of pressure from his family.

They claimed they were unaware of these details before the engagement.

Fiancé missing, police searching

Soon after the case was registered, Shajahan reportedly went missing. Police are now trying to trace him and are examining all aspects of the case.

The incident has left Rehana's family devastated and has shocked the local community.

Authorities have urged people facing emotional distress to seek help from family members, friends or mental health professionals.