A woman employee at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has been suspended after a shocking viral video allegedly captured her repeatedly kicking a patient and abusing him, triggering public outrage and swift disciplinary action.

A woman employee at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has been suspended after a shocking viral video allegedly captured her repeatedly kicking a patient and abusing him, triggering public outrage and swift disciplinary action. The disturbing 35-second clip, which has now gone viral, appears to show the employee kicking the patient nearly 10 times while aggressively abusing him. The footage sparked criticism online, with officials describing the incident as "inhumane" and unacceptable.

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Following directions from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the district hospital administration immediately initiated disciplinary proceedings against the employee, according to PTI.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpendra Kumar identified the staff member as Pinky, a sweeper employed at the district hospital.

Hospital authorities said her conduct constituted a serious violation of the Employee Conduct Rules, 1956. They have also initiated proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999.

Pinky has been suspended and attached to the AYUSH outpatient department at the district hospital during the suspension period.

To investigate the incident, the administration has constituted a three-member committee tasked with completing a time-bound departmental probe. The panel comprises orthopaedic consultant Dr Dinesh Pratap Saroj, microbiologist Dr Richa, and sister-matron Sushma Yadav.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Kumar Ghosh has directed chief medical officers across Uttar Pradesh to enforce strict adherence to service conduct rules. He warned that any form of mistreatment or inhumane behaviour towards patients would invite strict action and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.