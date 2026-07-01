A video of a doctor making a dramatic motorcycle entry through the corridors of Fortis Hospital in Mohali during its Silver Jubilee celebrations has gone viral, igniting a debate online over whether such a spectacle was appropriate inside a healthcare facility.

A video of a doctor making a dramatic motorcycle entry through the corridors of Fortis Hospital in Mohali during its Silver Jubilee celebrations has gone viral, igniting a debate online over whether such a spectacle was appropriate inside a healthcare facility.

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The viral clip shows Dr Swapna Misra, a robotic gynaecological surgeon at Fortis Mohali, arriving at the celebration venue as a pillion rider on a motorcycle that was driven through the hospital premises. As the bike rolled into the stage area, the audience welcomed the moment with loud cheers before Dr Misra stepped off in a specially designed outfit created for the hospital's 25th anniversary celebrations.

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Although the original video was later removed from the hospital's main social media account, it had already spread across X. A separate video posted on Fortis Mohali's Facebook page continues to feature glimpses of the motorcycle entrance along with other highlights from the Silver Jubilee event.

Celebrating the milestone, the hospital wrote, "25 years of transforming healthcare. 25 years of earning trust. 25 years of touching millions of lives."

The Silver Jubilee celebrations brought together doctors, nurses, caregivers, employees and members of the leadership team to commemorate the hospital's 25-year journey. The event featured cultural performances, dance acts and tributes recognising the dedication and contributions of healthcare professionals over the years.

The viral video has, however, divided opinion. While many viewers applauded the hospital for celebrating a significant milestone in a memorable way, others questioned the decision to ride a motorcycle through hospital corridors.

Fortis Hospital's Clarification On Viral Video

In response to the viral video, Fortis Hospital gave a statement to Asianetnews English and clarified that the hospital has a separate OPD wing, and since the anniversary event was held on a Sunday, the OPD remained closed. As a result, the celebrations were conducted without disrupting the hospital's routine operations, and no inconvenience was caused to patients or their families.

It read, "We would like to clarify that our 25th anniversary celebration was conducted in a responsible and well-planned manner. The event was held on a Sunday in the OPD lobby, which remains closed to patients on that day. It was attended by our doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative and support staff to mark an important milestone in the hospital’s journey. At no point were emergency services, inpatient wards, critical care areas, or any patient care services impacted. All clinical operations continued seamlessly, with adequate staffing and strict adherence to hospital safety and operational protocols, ensuring there was no disruption or inconvenience to any patient or attendant.

Celebrating 25 years of service is also a moment to acknowledge the dedication of our caregivers, whose commitment continues to form the foundation of quality patient care, the statement added.