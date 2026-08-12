Adani Group's Vande Bharatam initiative to support grassroots innovators has received over 26,000 applications from 800+ districts. The Grand Finale will be held in Ahmedabad on August 14, where finalists will present their ideas on a national stage.

Vande Bharatam, a national initiative launched by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to identify and support innovators and entrepreneurs from smaller cities, towns and grassroots India, has received more than 26,000 applications from over 800 districts across all 36 States and Union Territories.

Selected innovators are being supported through mentorship and industry access, while also receiving opportunities to build networks and showcase their ventures. Grand Finale will be held in Ahmedabad on August 14, where the finalists will present their ideas on a national stage. It will mark the beginning of an ongoing engagement platform connecting participants with mentors, investors, industry leaders and fellow innovators.

The scale of participation highlights the growing pool of entrepreneurial talent emerging from locations beyond India's major startup hubs. The programme aims to broaden access to entrepreneurial opportunity and support the next generation of Indian innovators.

Industry Leaders Praise Vande Bharatam

Founder and Director of Kedia Advisory, Vijay Kedia, described the initiative as an important platform for emerging entrepreneurs and said India has considerable talent that often requires the right opportunity and guidance to scale. "Vande Bharatam is an important platform for India's talent and emerging entrepreneurs... India has no shortage of talent; what many innovators need is the right opportunity and guidance. This platform created by Gautam Adani feels like the start of a major transformation. India already has a significant number of unicorns, but this initiative could pave the way for thousands more to emerge over the next five to ten years," he said.

Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder of RENEE Cosmetics, said the opportunities available to startup founders here will lead them toward future success. "I am very proud to be a part of 'Vande Bharatam'. I believe there are many founders and startups in our country that lack the necessary capabilities and resources; 'Vande Bharatam' provides exactly that--the right capabilities, resources, effort, funding, time, energy, and guidance. The opportunities available to startup founders here will lead them toward future success," he said. "This initiative launched by Gautam Adani is excellent. More people should undertake such initiatives so that startup founders and citizens across every corner of the country--who currently lack them--can access resources, whether in the form of time, money, knowledge, distribution networks, or the exchange of expertise," he added.

Aarti Gill, Co-Founder of Oziva, said the scale of the initiative and the diversity of innovations demonstrate the entrepreneurial potential across India. "'Vande Bharatam' is an excellent initiative, especially considering the scale at which it is organized. The innovation being demonstrated by Indian entrepreneurs is truly fascinating; as a nation, we need precisely this kind of innovation to progress," Gill said. She called for more platforms to encourage entrepreneurship at the grassroots level and expressed confidence that the initiative could expand further in the coming years. "There should be more such initiatives in India. It is an excellent platform for fostering entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, and I feel this is just the first year. I am confident that it will expand to an even larger scale over the next five or ten years," she added.

Avinash Yadav, CEO and Co-Founder of Electica Energy, said Vande Bharatam stands out for its focus on innovation and its effort to bring into focus startups from smaller towns and diverse locations. "It is a fantastic initiative; unlike other shows that often prioritize revenue, this one focuses on innovation. By showcasing startups from smaller towns and diverse locations, it is set to have a significant impact," Yadav said. He said the participating startups were demonstrating practical innovation and described the initiative as a major opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs. "The participating startups are driving genuine innovation, making this platform a tremendous opportunity," he added. Yadav also encouraged innovators to participate in future editions of the initiative. "I would encourage anyone involved in innovation to apply for the next Vande Bharat episode--it could prove to be a game-changer for you," he said.

Broadening Access for Innovators

The Grand Finale in Ahmedabad will bring together the selected finalists after the nationwide application process, providing them with an opportunity to present their ideas and products on a national platform. The initiative's focus on innovators from smaller cities, towns and grassroots communities seeks to broaden access to India's expanding startup ecosystem.

By connecting emerging entrepreneurs with mentorship, industry access and networking opportunities, Vande Bharatam aims to create pathways for innovators who may otherwise have limited access to such resources. With participation spanning more than 800 districts, the initiative has sought to identify entrepreneurial talent across geographical and economic backgrounds.

The August 14 finale is expected to provide the selected innovators with further exposure as they present their ventures and ideas to a wider national audience. (ANI)