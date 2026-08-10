YSRCP MLC demands a CBI probe into the alleged DSC-2025 recruitment scam in Andhra Pradesh and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The party alleges widespread irregularities in question papers, sports quota, and TET eligibility.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged "mega" DSC-2025 recruitment scam and said that Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh should resign to ensure a fair and independent investigation.

Reddy said the party was not demanding cancellation of the DSC examination or removal of candidates who have already been appointed, but rather sought a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities and justice for deserving candidates.

Allegations of Widespread Irregularities

He alleged that the Purama Naveen episode was central to the alleged DSC irregularities. Naveen, an outsourcing employee at SCERT, which is involved in question-paper preparation, secured top ranks in different categories, as candidates claimed that question papers were circulated among students and coaching centres.

The YSRCP leader alleged that similar links were emerging from Madanapalle, Ongole and other districts involving individuals connected with question-paper preparation, coaching centres and high-ranking candidates.

Sports Quota and TET Concerns

Reddy further alleged irregularities in sports quota recruitment, claiming that rules were bypassed through government orders, preference was given to certain federations and associations, and documents, including participation certificates, were accepted despite alleged discrepancies. He also alleged distortions in TET eligibility, reservations and normalisation processes, claiming that marks were increased in some sessions and that candidates raising objections were targeted with cases.

"The only thing we are asking for is a CBI probe. If there was no wrongdoing, the investigation will clear everyone. Lokesh must resign first and allow the truth to come out," Reddy said. He added that the issue of alleged DSC irregularities would be raised during the upcoming Legislative Council session.

Party to Intensify Agitation

Earlier, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called upon the party cadre to intensify the agitation demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. He said massive rallies should be organised at all Assembly constituency headquarters across the State on August 10.

According to the party statement, Sajjala held a teleconference with regional coordinators, district presidents, MPs, MLAs, constituency coordinators, observers and other key party leaders on Saturday. He reviewed the DSC agitation and the ongoing SIR process. (ANI)