An oil tanker crashed into an electric pole on National Highway-2 in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, and burst into flames. The tanker was transporting fuel from Kanpur to Prayagraj. The incident caused a large fire and significant traffic disruption.

A dramatic and fiery accident unfolded on Wednesday along National Highway-2 in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, when an oil tanker transporting fuel from Kanpur to Prayagraj collided with an electric pole and burst into flames, triggering a massive blaze visible for kilometres.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Early reports indicate the heavy tanker lost control and struck a roadside utility pole, causing it to overturn and explode. The impact ignited the tanker’s load, sending towering plumes of bright orange flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, turning the highway into a scene described by witnesses as chaotic and dangerous.

Scroll to load tweet…

Video footage captured at the scene shows the wrecked tanker engulfed in fire as emergency responders worked against intense heat to bring the blaze under control. The Saini police station team and state fire brigade personnel were among the first to reach the spot, launching firefighting efforts and cordoning off the area to prevent further risk to motorists.

Authorities have so far reported that no fatalities have been confirmed, and there are no immediate details on injuries, although the situation remained fluid as rescue and containment operations continued. Local authorities were conducting assessments to determine the cause of the collision and the full scale of the damage.

The explosion momentarily disrupted traffic flow along the critical highway connecting major urban centres. Officials urged motorists to use alternative routes while clearing and safety checks continue. Investigation teams are expected to study whether factors like speeding, mechanical failure, or road conditions played a role in the crash.

As the blaze was brought under control, the focus shifted to environmental risk and highway safety reviewing, highlighting the dangers posed by heavy vehicle transport of flammable materials on busy national routes.