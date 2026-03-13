The Tripura Assembly's Budget Session, from March 13-25, will see the 2026-27 budget presented on March 16. Key highlights include three new university bills and high expectations from state employees for a Dearness Allowance (DA) announcement.

The Budget Session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly begins on Friday and will continue till March 25. The session will commence with the address of Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura. On the opening day, members of the House will pay tribute to the late former Speaker Biswabandhu Sen. After a discussion expressing condolences and respect to the departed leader, the House proceedings will be adjourned for the day.

Budget and Legislative Agenda

The State Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented on March 16 by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. During the session, three important bills are scheduled to be introduced, including the Tripura University of Health Science Bill, the Technical University Bill, and the Women's Bill.

During the session, the government is expected to introduce three important bills aimed at strengthening higher education in the state. These include proposals for establishing a Health Sciences University, a Technical University, and a Women's University in Tripura.

Employee Hopes Pinned on DA Announcement

This year's Budget Session is being closely watched by government employees across the state. For a long time, state employees have not been receiving Dearness Allowance (DA), and the gap between the benefits provided to them and those received by employees of the Government of India has been steadily widening. In this context, employees are hopeful that the upcoming budget may include an announcement regarding the release of DA. The developments during the session are expected to have significant implications for the state's administrative and financial policies, particularly concerning the long-pending demands of government employees.

Session Schedule and Deliberations

According to the schedule, discussions on the Governor's address will take place over two days beginning March 18. The Leader of the Opposition is expected to participate in the debate on the state budget on March 19. Further deliberations on the budget will continue on March 20, 23 and 24, with the budget likely to be passed on the concluding day of the session on March 25.

Nath stated that the session will have nine working days, providing sufficient time for members to deliberate on important legislative and financial matters. He added that the session schedule was finalised with the consensus of all members present at the Business Advisory Committee meeting.