Amid Rajya Sabha cross-voting fears, the number of Odisha Congress MLAs at a Bengaluru resort has reached eight. Around 20 rooms have been booked for the legislators and their families, with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expected to visit them.

Two more Congress MLAs from Odisha reached the Wonderla resort near Bengaluru on Friday, taking the total number of legislators staying at the resort to eight amid the speculations of cross-voting in the biennial Rajya Sabha elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of Resort Stay

Congress leader Battappa said that around 20 rooms have been booked at the resort for the legislators, their personal staff and family members. "Two more MLAs have reached the Wonderla resort. A total of eight MLAs, including PCC members, are here. As per our President's order, we have booked around 20 rooms here in Wonderla. There are eight MLAs, including the PCC president of Odisha, along with their PS and family members, so we have booked around 20 rooms," he said.

Battappa further stated that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to visit the resort later in the day. "Our President, DK Shivakumar, will also come in the afternoon. As per our information, more MLAs may come here. That is why we have booked around 20 rooms," he added.

He also said that the initial plan was to arrange accommodation in another resort, but it could not be done due to renovation work. "We were supposed to book rooms in another resort as renovation is going on, so we booked here in this resort. Rooms are booked till the 15th of this month. We do not know for what reason and why they have come here," Battappa said.

Rajya Sabha Election Context

The development comes amid speculation of cross-voting ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier, six Odisha Congress MLAs, including chief whip CS Raazen Ekka, had reached Bengaluru along with their families. In the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the Congress, along with the Biju Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has decided to support a joint candidate, Datteshwar Hota. Four Upper House seats from the state are set to fall vacant in April. (ANI)