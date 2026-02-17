Viral Video Shows Man Dragged by Mercedes in Ranchi, Jharkhand HC Lawyer Detained (WATCH)
A Jharkhand lawyer in Ranchi has been accused of dragging a motorcyclist on his Mercedes bonnet after a collision. The victim's mother alleged her son was dragged for kms and later beaten at lawyer's flat after he sought compensation for bike damage.
Incident after bike-car collision
A lawyer of the Jharkhand High Court has been accused of dragging a young motorcyclist on the bonnet of his Mercedes car after a collision in Ranchi. The lawyer has been identified as Manoj Tandon.
The victim’s family claims the incident began after an argument over damage caused in the crash.
Mother alleges son was dragged and beaten
According to the victim’s mother, Nawaz Khan works with TCS and had taken his brother to a Board exam centre on his motorbike. While returning home, a car belonging to Manoj Tandon allegedly hit the bike, causing damage.
Victim's mother demands compensation
She said her son demanded compensation for the damage. During the argument, Nawaz held onto the car’s bonnet. She alleged that the lawyer then drove the car, dragging her son for several kilometres.
She further claimed that Nawaz was taken to the lawyer’s flat, where several people beat him. The family says they want justice and have registered a police case.
Police say formal complaint awaited
Ranchi Deputy Superintendent of Police PK Mishra told ANI that police are yet to receive a formal complaint in the matter. Officials said further action will follow once a complaint is filed and facts are verified.
More details are awaited as the case develops.
(With ANI inputs)
