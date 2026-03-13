Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after being transferred from Delhi. Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu is appointed as the new LG of Delhi as part of a major administrative reshuffle by President Murmu.

Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh at a ceremony held at the CIBS Auditorium in Leh on Friday. As part of the broader administrative restructuring, Saxena has been transferred from his earlier position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Meanwhile, former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Major Administrative Reshuffle of Governors

The swearing-in ceremony comes after President Murmu effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

According to an official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr CV Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier on Thursday.

In other key changes, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra.

Additionally, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

Furthermore, Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

According to an official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, these appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.

Delhi CM Welcomes New LG, Praises Outgoing Saxena

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has formally welcomed the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressing confidence that Delhi will benefit significantly from his extensive diplomatic experience.

'Delhi will benefit from diplomatic experience'

"Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Delhi's newly appointed Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu Ji.Congratulations once again to you for this important responsibility. We are fully confident that the people of Delhi will benefit from your extensive diplomatic experience. Under your guidance, we will continue to move forward relentlessly in the capital's progress and public welfare initiatives. My heartfelt best wishes for your successful tenure," said Gupta in a post on X.

Alongside, the Chief Minister also praised the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, saying he has been "dedicated to the development of the capital."

'Unwavering commitment to duty'

"For most of his tenure, even amidst diverse challenges and circumstances, you have discharged your duties with patience, restraint, and adherence to constitutional propriety. This reflects your unwavering commitment to duty. Your broad vision towards transparency and public welfare in Delhi will always remain memorable. Heartfelt congratulations to you on assuming the new and important responsibility as the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, and infinite best wishes for a glorious tenure," said Gupta.