Union Minister Kiren Rijiju warned the Opposition that disrupting the Lok Sabha will cost them public trust and power. The House was repeatedly adjourned amid Opposition uproar over an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.

'Public Is Angry With You': Rijiju to Opposition

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed that the Opposition that continues disruptions of Lok Sabha proceedings would lead to a loss of public trust and prevent them from returning to power in the future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in the Lok Sabha Kiren Rijiju said," Due to your (Opposition MPs') acts (of disruption of the House), the public is angry with you, and you cannot come to power. With great sadness, I say that there is no one left in Congress who can make their leader (LoP Rahul Gandhi) understand. Along with their leader, all Congress leaders have deteriorated. There is still time; you should mend your ways, else the public will punish you."

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Uproar Over LPG Shortage

Meanwhile, proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid continued uproar by Opposition MPs over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country. The disruption came after the House had earlier been adjourned during Question Hour when Opposition members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on the reported supply crisis.

When the House reconvened following a brief adjournment, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attempted to address the House, but Opposition members continued sloganeering over the LPG issue. BJP MP Sandhya Ray, who was presiding over the proceedings, repeatedly urged protesting members to return to their seats and allow the House to function. Despite appeals from the Chair, the uproar continued with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the issue of LPG supply. As the situation remained disorderly, Ray adjourned the proceedings for the second time on Friday, suspending the sitting until 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 at around 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till noon after protests erupted during Question Hour. Opposition members raised concerns about an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country and criticised the government's claim that there was no supply crisis. (ANI)