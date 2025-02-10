UP HORROR: Man guns down sister, 3-year-old niece over property feud

A man in Uttar Pradesh shot and killed his sister and her 3-year-old daughter over a property dispute. The woman had been living with her ailing father to take care of him.

UP HORROR: Man guns down sister, 3-year-old niece over property feud ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

A man allegedly shot and killed his sister and three-year-old niece over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, police reported on Monday. 

In a Times of India (TOI) report, the tragic incident occurred late Sunday night in the Mahera Chungi area when Harshvardhan, the son of retired Chief Medical Officer Lavkush Chauhan, fatally shot his sister Jyoti (40) and her daughter Tashu, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Jyoti had been living at her parents' home with her daughter for the past three years. Upon hearing gunshots, family members rushed to the scene and found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood, the SSP stated, the TOI report said.

Also Read: Jaipur man pays ₹15 lakh for wife's railway job, she dumps him later; CBI unearths massive recruitment scam

At the time of the shooting, Lavkush Chauhan was upstairs on the first floor, while Jyoti, her husband Rahul, their daughter Tashu, and Harshvardhan’s wife were on the ground floor.

Rahul told police that Harshvardhan entered the room with his two sons and opened fire, instantly killing Jyoti and Tashu. Rahul managed to escape unharmed. Jyoti and Rahul were married in Lucknow in 2019. She had been staying with her father for the past three years to care of him, while her husband Rahul visited frequently, according to Chauhan's police statement.

Investigations revealed that tensions within the family escalated after Lavkush Chauhan transferred ownership of his house and farmland to Jyoti, enraging Harshvardhan and leading to frequent disputes.

Also Read: Delhi SHOCKER! Man murdered inside bus over spilled food, body dumped near flyover

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother ddr

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted anr

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted

Recent Stories

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style NTI

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother ddr

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon