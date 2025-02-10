UP HORROR: Man guns down sister, 3-year-old niece over property feud

A man in Uttar Pradesh shot and killed his sister and her 3-year-old daughter over a property dispute. The woman had been living with her ailing father to take care of him.

A man allegedly shot and killed his sister and three-year-old niece over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, police reported on Monday.

In a Times of India (TOI) report, the tragic incident occurred late Sunday night in the Mahera Chungi area when Harshvardhan, the son of retired Chief Medical Officer Lavkush Chauhan, fatally shot his sister Jyoti (40) and her daughter Tashu, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Jyoti had been living at her parents' home with her daughter for the past three years. Upon hearing gunshots, family members rushed to the scene and found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood, the SSP stated, the TOI report said.

Also Read: Jaipur man pays ₹15 lakh for wife's railway job, she dumps him later; CBI unearths massive recruitment scam

At the time of the shooting, Lavkush Chauhan was upstairs on the first floor, while Jyoti, her husband Rahul, their daughter Tashu, and Harshvardhan’s wife were on the ground floor.

Rahul told police that Harshvardhan entered the room with his two sons and opened fire, instantly killing Jyoti and Tashu. Rahul managed to escape unharmed. Jyoti and Rahul were married in Lucknow in 2019. She had been staying with her father for the past three years to care of him, while her husband Rahul visited frequently, according to Chauhan's police statement.

Investigations revealed that tensions within the family escalated after Lavkush Chauhan transferred ownership of his house and farmland to Jyoti, enraging Harshvardhan and leading to frequent disputes.

Also Read: Delhi SHOCKER! Man murdered inside bus over spilled food, body dumped near flyover

Latest Videos