Delhi SHOCKER! Man murdered inside bus over spilled food, body dumped near flyover

A man in Delhi's Bawana was brutally murdered by three individuals inside an RTV bus after a minor altercation over spilled food.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man was brutally murdered by three individuals inside an RTV bus in Bawana after a minor altercation over spilled food, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

The victim, identified as Manoj alias Babu, was carrying food items home when they accidentally spilled onto a bus seat. Enraged, the bus driver and his two friends attacked Manoj, beating him with a rod and assaulting his private parts. After the violent assault, they dumped his body near the Bawana Flyover, the TOI report said.

Also Read: Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

Manoj, a resident of Narela, lived with his family and worked as a cook at wedding functions. On February 2, police received a PCR call reporting a body lying by the roadside near the Bawana Flyover.

A local police team responded and initially mistook the body for that of a vagabond, as there were no visible injuries at first glance. However, further investigation revealed the brutal nature of the crime. Police have since arrested one of the accused and are searching for the remaining suspects.

Also Read: Jaipur man pays ₹15 lakh for wife's railway job, she dumps him later; CBI unearths massive recruitment scam

