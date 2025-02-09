Jaipur man pays ₹15 lakh for wife's railway job, she dumps him later; CBI unearths massive recruitment scam

A Jaipur man's bid to secure a government job for his wife through illegal means has unraveled into a potential large-scale recruitment scam within the Indian Railways. The man's wife reportedly left him just five months after landing the job.

A Jaipur man's bid to secure a government job for his wife through illegal means has unraveled into a potential large-scale recruitment scam within the Indian Railways, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). Manish Meena, a resident of Kota, approached railway authorities eight months ago, claiming his wife, Asha Meena, obtained her railway job using a dummy candidate—someone who took the exam on her behalf.

Manish revealed he paid ₹15 lakh to an agent, identified as Rajendra, a railway guard, to arrange the dummy candidate. To fund this, he mortgaged his agricultural land. However, just five months after landing the job, Asha reportedly left him, calling him 'unemployed' and refusing to stay with him. Betrayed both emotionally and financially, Manish took his case to the authorities.

Following his complaint, as per the TOI report, the West Central Railway's (WCR) vigilance department initiated an investigation, leading to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a case last Friday. The FIR names Delhi Police constable Laxmi Meena and railway pointswoman Asha Meena, along with unidentified railway officials. Preliminary findings suggest Asha may not be the only person to have secured a job through fraudulent means, pointing to a broader recruitment racket.

"In the last eight months, I contacted the Special Operations Group (SOG), railway officials, and even the Ministry of Railways," Manish told TOI on Saturday. He noted that while his wife Asha and the railway guard Rajendra were suspended, no action has been taken against senior Jabalpur officials allegedly running the racket.

The CBI is also investigating Laxmi Meena’s role, accusing her of impersonating candidates in railway exams. According to Manish, Laxmi appeared as a dummy for both Asha and another candidate, Sapna Meena, completing their exams, physical tests, and document verifications. With Laxmi's help, Asha secured a pointswoman position, while Sapna became a helper in the WCR. Meanwhile, Laxmi herself was recently recruited as a Delhi Police constable.

"Last I heard, she had already joined duty," Manish added. Records show Laxmi, a resident of Chandupura village in Alwar district, sat for the Grade-4 exam conducted by the Regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRRB) on August 30, 2022, on Asha's behalf.

Authorities suspect this case could be part of a wider scam involving collusion between railway officials and intermediaries. While several lower-level employees have been suspended, Manish claims that senior officials in Jabalpur, who allegedly facilitated the scam, have so far escaped scrutiny. CBI sources suggest more FIRs are expected in the coming days.

