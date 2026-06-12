A groom from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad landed in trouble days after videos of him smoking and dancing atop a bulldozer during his wedding procession went viral on social media. Police traced the vehicle and initiated action to issue a challan.

A groom from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad landed in trouble days after videos of him smoking and dancing atop a bulldozer during his wedding procession went viral on social media. Police traced the vehicle and initiated action to issue a challan. The incident unfolded in Umri Kala village of Moradabad district, where groom Osman decided to ditch the traditional horse or luxury car and instead arrive at his wedding aboard a bulldozer.

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The videos of unique and attention-grabbing baraat quickly went viral on social media.

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The viral clips show Osman seated atop the bulldozer alongside friends as the procession winds through the village. In one video, the groom is seen smoking a cigarette and blowing smoke rings while riding the bulldozer. Another clip captures him dancing energetically on top of the machine to booming DJ music as wedding guests cheer and celebrate around him.

Several baratis were also seen climbing onto the bulldozer, with videos showing more than a dozen guests dancing and enjoying themselves while standing on the moving machine.

As the videos went viral, police identified the bulldozer featured in the clips and moved to take action against the vehicle.

Speaking on the matter, officials from Kanth police station said that the JCB machine used during the procession had been traced and that the process of issuing a challan was underway.