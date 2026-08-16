Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 8th death anniversary. He remembered the veteran leader in a post on X. PM Modi, President Murmu, and others also paid tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Kejriwal Pays Tribute on Vajpayee's Death Anniversary

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 8th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Kejriwal remembered the former Prime Minister and paid his respects to the veteran political leader. "On the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister of the country, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, humble tribute to him," Kejriwal said in his post. देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2026

National Leaders Pay Homage at 'Sadaiv Atal'

Vajpayee, who served as Prime Minister of India in three terms, died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. On his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and several other national leaders paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal', in New Delhi.

A Look at Vajpayee's Political Legacy

Vajpayee was one of the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and served as Prime Minister for the first time for a brief period in 1996. He later served as Prime Minister from 1998 to 1999 and then from 1999 to 2004.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2015. Vajpayee was also known for his oratory and his long political career spanning several decades. His contributions to Indian politics, parliamentary democracy and public life continue to be remembered across party lines. (ANI)