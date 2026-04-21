In a dramatic protest, a groom led his baraat straight to the district magistrate’s office over frequent power cuts and electricity bills in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Monday.

In a dramatic protest, a groom led his baraat straight to the district magistrate’s office over frequent power cuts and electricity bills in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Monday. Kuldeep, whose wedding had been fixed last year with a woman from Mahoba, saw his big day plunge into chaos when electricity supply was cut late Sunday night during pre-wedding celebrations. Mehndi rituals and music came to halt around 10:45 pm.

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A quick check of the smart meter revealed a negative balance. The groom alleged that electricity charges had surged dramatically after the installation of the meter, making payments nearly impossible. “How do I bring my bride home in darkness?” he asked.

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Relatives urged Kuldeep to proceed with wedding rituals the next morning. But the groom refused. “First, everyone come with me to the DM office,” he said, choosing protest over procession.

By 11 am, dressed in his sherwani and carrying a puja thali, Kuldeep arrived with his full baraat—complete with band, relatives. Women in the procession held placards with messages like: “Waive the electricity bill as my wedding gift. The bride must come home, electricity must be saved.”

Kuldeep reiterated that his family, already struggling financially, was burdened by a sudden spike in billing. “We are a simple family. How do we pay such a bill?” he asked. He also highlighted the distress caused by the outage during peak summer heat, especially with guests present. The family claimed they were hit with a bill of Rs 15,000 before the supply was cut.

Following the protest, the district magistrate assured the groom that the issue would be addressed, prompting Kuldeep to return with his wedding party.

Meanwhile, power department chief engineer Rajeev Garg explained, “The issue would have occurred if the balance went negative. They have been informed to keep the balance positive and there will be no problem.”

City magistrate Sandeep Kela confirmed administrative action, stating, “Orders have been issued for an inquiry into the complaint of power disconnection.”