BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders slammed the Congress, alleging that Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi showed disrespect towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during a party event in New Delhi.

BJP Alleges Disrespect for 'Vande Mataram'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday criticised the Congress leadership, alleging that the opposition party harbours deep discomfort and disrespect toward the national song, 'Vande Mataram'. Tiwari's comments came after a political row erupted over the full recitation of 'Vande Mataram' at the Congress Headquarters in New Delhi. Targeting Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi, he said their visible discomfort during the event revealed their true position.

"Yesterday, the Congress revealed its true face to the country and the world. They harbour such hatred for 'Vande Mataram'... You saw how uncomfortable Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge became yesterday the moment the full version of 'Vande Mataram' was played... When they saw it had been recorded on camera, they tried to give explanations," said the BJP leader.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Congress leaders over the controversy, saying their reaction during the recitation was unfortunate. Hussain said, "The country knows how uncomfortable they grew while Vande Mataram was being sung and it is unfortunate that attempts were made to stop the singing of the song."

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also accused the Congress leaders of deliberately disrespecting the National Song. Mishra said, "When the National Song was being played, the conduct of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, and the entire group present there clearly revealed a deliberate intent to show disrespect." He further said, "Perhaps the mention of Goddess Durga in 'Vande Mataram' causes them some inner distress."

Targeting the Congress, Mishra said, "As long as the Congress remained in power, they never even allowed the full version of 'Vande Mataram' to be performed in the country." He added, "However, the manner in which they disrespected the National Song demonstrates that the Gandhi family has still not learned to respect 'Bharat Mata' and the symbols associated with India."

BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva also alleged that Congress leaders showed disrespect during the recitation and criticised the party's approach towards national symbols. Sachdeva said, "She gestured not just once, but twice. Furthermore, I have observed on social media that Rahul Gandhi remarked, 'This is not our song.'" He added, "Steeped in foreign culture, the Congress has consistently opposed symbols of national honour..."

Congress Refutes Allegations

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)