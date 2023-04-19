Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP govt issues directions ahead of festivals, says no religious events allowed to celebrate on roads

    In an official release, the state government said that Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma and other senior officials held a review meeting with all field officials posted in the state through video conferencing and issued necessary guidelines.

    In view of upcoming festivals like Eid and Akshay Tritiya, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued directions regarding holding programmes in the state and ordered that no religious event be held by obstructing roads and traffic.

    There should be adequate arrangements for the security of religious places and additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas, DGP Vishwakarma said. Prasad directed all the concerned officers posted in the field to ensure that religious programmes, worshipping, etc. take place at the designated places only.

    "Under no circumstances should any religious event be held by obstructing roads and traffic," the release said. "In the past, we have been able to do this through communication. This year also, we must make the same effort," he said.

    According to the release, no religious procession or any other procession should be taken out without due permission. Permission should be given only to those religious processions that are traditional, and unnecessary permission should not be given to new events.

    "The safety of every citizen in the state is the primary responsibility of all of us. The month of Ramzan is going on. Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti are likely to be celebrated on the same day on April 22. In view of the present environment, the police will have to be extra careful," Prasad said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

