    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases star campaigners' list; Sachin Pilot's name missing

    The Indian National Congress on Wednesday (April 19) released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. The list included the names of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi Tharoor and others to campaign for the party.

    CM Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mohd. Azharuddin, Imran Pratapgarhi and Kanhaiya Kumar have also been included in the list of star campaigners. The party has also added Raj Babbar and Divya Sapandana, who have been away from the programs of the Congress party for a long time, to the list of star campaigners.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress lists 10 reasons why BJP govt needs to go

    However, the grand old party has missed former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and party leader Sachin Pilot's name from the list.

    Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of names as their star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union Ministers figured in the list of the party's list.

    The Union ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list released by the party.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

    In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been included. 

    The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas results will be declared on May 13.  Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Siddaramaiah to 'quit electoral politics' after upcoming assembly polls

    Video Icon