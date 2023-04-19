Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress lists 10 reasons why BJP govt needs to go

    The Congress on Wednesday came out with a 10-point list of why the people of poll-bound Karnataka should not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and remove the saffron party from power in the state.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Let's take a look at the 10 claims raised by the Congress on Twitter:

    Claim 1: "Immoral" BJP used "Operation Kamala" to illegitimately form the government in 2019. Pages fall short to chart out the corruption and scams of the BJP in the last 3.5 years of governance.

    Claim 2: The infamous 40% Commission Sarkara looted more than Rs. 1.5 lakh crore rupees of honest tax-paying citizens.

    Claim 3: Nothing is affordable under the insensitive BJP government; the prices of Milk, Curd, LPG Cylinders, and Petrol prices have skyrocketed, hurting the common man's pocket.

    Claim 4: BJP promised to double the farmer's income but instead pushed Karnataka into second spot in farmers' suicides.

    Claim 5: Neither the 2 crore jobs promised by the BJP govt nor the 2.5 lakh jobs promised by the State BJP govt has seen the light of the day. Bribes for jobs are the BJP's model of employment.

    Claim 6: The corrupt BJP govt capitalised Covid for looting money when people gasped for oxygen and beds. Leaving the people helpless and the state in a 5.18 lakh crore debt.

    Claim 7: The 40% commission Sarkara robbed poor students of eggs, shoes and socks pushing 10.12 lakh students out of school.

    Claim 8: Under the BJP rule in Karnataka, the economy has crumbled and industries have vanished. The state’s debt has doubled to Rs. 5 lakh crore.

    Claim 9: Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru is in shambles. BJP has turned the capital city into a garbage city and the IT capital into a drug capital. The government’s failure to fill the potholes has led to the loss of several lives.

    Claim 10: Bhrashta Janata Party betrayed Kannadigas by failing to fulfil 90% of their manifesto promises.

    Do you agree with the Congress party's claims? Share the story with your views.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
