UP Election 2022: 'Fought as hard as we could, will wait and see results,' says Priyanka

With the majority of exit polls projecting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would maintain power in Uttar Pradesh, Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated on Tuesday that her party battled hard in the election.

"We battled as hard as we could. We'll have to wait and watch what happens," added Vadra, who was heavily involved in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Vadra, who arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday to lead a march in Uttar Pradesh as part of the party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, stated, "Today's march in Lucknow is to honour our 159 female candidates. I believe it is significant that they all fought, and we should honour them on International Women's Day."

The majority mark in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is 202, and exit polls suggested the BJP would earn a comfortable majority with its allies.

According to the NewsX-Polstrat exit poll, the BJP would win 211-225 seats, the SP-RLD would win 146-160 seats, the BSP would win 14-24 seats, and the Congress would win four to six seats. According to the Times Now-Veto exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 225 seats, the SP-RLD 151 seats, the BSP 14 seats, and the Congress nine seats.

According to an exit poll conducted by India News and Jan Ki Baat, the BJP might win 222-260 seats, the SP 135-165 seats, the BSP 4 to 9 seats, and the Congress one to three seats.

Meanwhile, today's Chanakya projected that the BJP would win 294 seats, the SP-RLD would win 105, and the BSP would win two. According to the poll, Congress is expected to begin the account with one seat, while others may receive one.

The exit polls were issued following the seventh and final round of the Uttar Pradesh election. The ballots will be counted on March 10th.

