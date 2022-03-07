Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE projection: Yogi to win election, but no sweep like 2017

    Exit polls are projecting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    UP Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    The votes are in, and all eyes are upon March 10 when the Electronic Voting Machines will be open and reveal the people's mandate in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022. Before that, exit polls are projecting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Live Exit Polls Trends

    UP Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates

    Republic TV-Matrize: 

    BJP: 262-277
    SP: 119-134
    BSP: 7-15
    Cong: 3-8
    Others: 2-6

    P-Marq

    BJP: 240
    SP: 140
    BSP: 17
    Cong: 4
    Others: 2

    Polstrat

    BJP: 211-225
    SP: 146-160
    BSP: 14-24
    Cong: 4-6
    Others: 28-30

    ETG Research

    BJP: 230-245
    SP: 150-165
    BSP: 5-10
    Cong: 2-6
    Others: 14-23

    To recall, elections to 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh assembly were held in seven phases. The seven-phase polling was held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. According to Election Commission guidelines, exit polls conducted by various pollsters in association with television news channels cannot be published till the end of voting.

    The 2022 election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. The government faced massive public backlash during the Covid-19 pandemic when visuals of bodies floating down the Ganga left the nation in shock. The BJP's main challengers are Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led Congress

    During the election phase, the BJP highlighted its achievements as far as overhauling the law and order situation and launching several development projects across the state. However, the Opposition strongly raised issues like the government's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the farmers' protest to target the Yogi Adityanath administration.

    Some opinion polls ahead of the voting in Uttar Pradesh had projected that the BJP may not sweep the state election as it had in 2017. However, the BJP, according to opinion polls, may still be able to garner enough seats to Yogi Aditynath to form a government.

    In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the mandate, winning 312 of the 384 seats that it has contested on. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party came a distant second with just 47 seats (311 seats contested) to its name followed by 19 seats (403 seats contested) for the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Congress party could manage a mere seven seats in the entire state despite an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. In 2022, Akhilesh decided against repeating the exercise and decided to contest alone. Time will decide if this experiment impacts Akhilesh's political fortunes.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Will BJP ensure second time victory?

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE gcw

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: AAP likely to sweep state, say first predictions

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll LIVE drb

    Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Pollsters suggest tough fight between BJP, Congress

    goa election 2022 exit poll results live updates bjp congress aap tmc

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Hung assembly likely; TMC to be kingmaker

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Will BJP ensure second time victory?

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE gcw

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: AAP likely to sweep state, say first predictions

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon