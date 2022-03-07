UP Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE projection: Yogi to win election, but no sweep like 2017

The votes are in, and all eyes are upon March 10 when the Electronic Voting Machines will be open and reveal the people's mandate in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022. Before that, exit polls are projecting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Live Exit Polls Trends

Republic TV-Matrize:



BJP: 262-277

SP: 119-134

BSP: 7-15

Cong: 3-8

Others: 2-6

P-Marq

BJP: 240

SP: 140

BSP: 17

Cong: 4

Others: 2

Polstrat

BJP: 211-225

SP: 146-160

BSP: 14-24

Cong: 4-6

Others: 28-30

ETG Research

BJP: 230-245

SP: 150-165

BSP: 5-10

Cong: 2-6

Others: 14-23

To recall, elections to 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh assembly were held in seven phases. The seven-phase polling was held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. According to Election Commission guidelines, exit polls conducted by various pollsters in association with television news channels cannot be published till the end of voting.

The 2022 election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. The government faced massive public backlash during the Covid-19 pandemic when visuals of bodies floating down the Ganga left the nation in shock. The BJP's main challengers are Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led Congress

During the election phase, the BJP highlighted its achievements as far as overhauling the law and order situation and launching several development projects across the state. However, the Opposition strongly raised issues like the government's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the farmers' protest to target the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Some opinion polls ahead of the voting in Uttar Pradesh had projected that the BJP may not sweep the state election as it had in 2017. However, the BJP, according to opinion polls, may still be able to garner enough seats to Yogi Aditynath to form a government.

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the mandate, winning 312 of the 384 seats that it has contested on. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party came a distant second with just 47 seats (311 seats contested) to its name followed by 19 seats (403 seats contested) for the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Congress party could manage a mere seven seats in the entire state despite an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. In 2022, Akhilesh decided against repeating the exercise and decided to contest alone. Time will decide if this experiment impacts Akhilesh's political fortunes.