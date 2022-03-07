Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exit Poll 2022: Political leaders reactions, here's what they have to say

    The poll results will be used to forecast the fate of political parties.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    Following the exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on the path to a landslide victory in Punjab, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to reclaim power in Uttar Pradesh. In India, exit polls are typically done by CVoter, Chanakya, and MyAxis India, among others. The poll results will be used to forecast the fate of political parties.

    As the exit poll was out, many reactions started to pour in; the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stated that the EVM would predict what would happen. He asked to wait until March 10. 

    The AAP's candidate for Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, said that the people's mandate for who will hold the reins of their children, youth, and elders for the next five years is sealed in the machines (EVMs). The results will be announced on the 10th, and he will accept the people's mandate. "What calculation are you talking about?" he said that AAP will win on more than 80 seats. He also added they (the other Punjab election candidates) could sit down and compute between themselves. 

    On Goa's exit polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, contesting the Sanquelim seat, said, "In Goa, the BJP will win 18-22 seats and establish the government. Our first goal is to finish the infrastructural projects of our two-engine government. According to exit polls, the BJP will win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, and will have a strong performance in Punjab." 

    Brij Mohan Agarwal, the former Home Minister of Chhattisgarh and the BJP's UP Brij region in charge, predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win all five states and will form the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi's magic worked in Uttar Pradesh, and he is sure BJP will win more seats than the last election. 

    He also added under the leadership of Yogiji, the law and order situation has improved in the region. The mafia's rule has ended. Women feel safe now as the current government has created a safe environment for women. Before Yogiji came to power, the residents had not seen any development effort. We are confident that the BJP will form the government once more, he added.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
