UP Election 2022: BJP, SP transgender leaders to woo voters

Sonam Kinnar, the VC of the UP Transgender Welfare Board and Payal Kinnar, the state president of SP Kinnar Mahasabha, are touring many districts to garner support for their respective parties.

Daily rallies, door-to-door campaigns, words games, to social media and roadshows, leaders of different parties are making sure no stone is unturned to woo voters this election season. Amid this, now transgender leaders named Sonam Kinnar of Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party's Payal Kinnar have created buzz through their electioneering. They may not be contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, however, they are rooting for their parties to yield interest within their community and the commoner.

Following the new voters' list released by the Election Commission, the number of the third gender voters stands at 8,853.

On November 17, Sonam Kinnar was appointed as the vice-chairperson of the newly formed UP Transgender Welfare Board with the position of minister of state. For Samajwadi Party Kinnar Mahasabha, the state president was Payal Kinnar. Both have been touring in different districts to garner support for their respective parties during elections.

While taking with PTI, Sonam said, previously, she had campaigned in Noida, Bahraich and Shravasti, among other districts. She had campaigned as per the programme provided to her by the party.

Sonam ensures that the BJP bags the majority government and that Yogi Adityanath is re-elected as Chief Minister. She believes that the Kinnar community will prosper once this is achieved, and all of their problems will be resolved.

Payal Kinnar has been campaigning in Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Sitapur and Lakhimpur from the Samajwadi Party, covering almost 40 districts recently. She noticed the change in the mindset of the people who joined her to listen to her speeches.

Payal, back in 2002, campaigned for the Assembly election against BJP key candidate Lalji Tandon from Lucknow west. At that time, she claimed the same; the response was pleasing. However, she believes that much more needs to be done to make society sensitive towards the Kinnar Samaj.

Payal said, still, the Kinnar Samaj is taboo for society. They are not respected or given the deserved treatment. She said she has been campaigning among her community because she believes they need to carve out a place in society as a whole, not just among the Kinnars. She added she feels that this is the opportunity to make the change to end the erroneous perception regarding her samaj in society.

Both the leaders are restricted to campaigns and have not given a ticket by their parties yet, on which Sonam said, if party gives her ticket, she will contest, however, she has never asked for one. She said she would like to work as a party member for BJP and continues to do so.

On the other side, Payal said she didn't wish to contest the elections, though 'Bhaiya' (SP president Akhilesh Yadav) referred, asked her to contest she won't do it. She added she wishes to serve 'Bhaiya' for five years after the government is formed. Not just for Kinnar but for the entire society, and post that she will give it a thought.

Surprisingly, neither is aware of their community's strength, with Sonam emphasising that the survey of Kinnar Samaj in UP has not yet been done.

Sonam explained she had written a letter to the principal secretary of the Social Welfare department regarding the same. However, the model code of conduct came into effect, and it could not be undertaken.

Both leaders stated that they are aware that their presence is not widespread enough in the state to impact elections, but that because they are an important part of society, their presence in the election process should be seen and taken seriously.

Payal stated nobody cares about the Kinnar Samaj. In UP, very few Kinnars have voter ID cards. They are not provided with any financial aid because they cannot buy shelter, and there is no such structure.

Payal highlighted she has communicated with Akhilesh Yadav regarding the same, and he assured them to resolve the problems earliest, as his government is formed. Payal added she had listed transgenders from 40 districts affiliated with the SP. They are all campaigning in their respective areas, following the model code of conduct and the Covid protocol.

