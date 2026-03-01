ABVP protested an alleged police lathi-charge on students during a fest at DDU College, citing administrative failure. They demanded an impartial inquiry and strict action against the police personnel involved for using excessive force.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the Dwarka North Police Station on Saturday against the alleged lathi-charge on students and administrative failure during the annual fest of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College.

Allegations of Mismanagement and Brutality

According to an official release, during the college's annual festival, significant mismanagement occurred due to negligence on the part of the college administration and the police. Instead of addressing the prevailing disorder, the Delhi Police allegedly resorted to a brutal lathi-charge on students. The incident also exposed serious shortcomings in the event management and preparedness of the university administration.

ABVP Demands Inquiry and Action

Registering its protest, ABVP demanded strict action against the police personnel who used force against students. Following the demonstration, an ABVP delegation held discussions with police officials and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

In a memorandum submitted to the police administration, ABVP stated that ensuring the safety of students is the responsibility of the administration, and resorting to such coercive action reflects an evasion of that responsibility, a release stated.

The administration subsequently assured that appropriate action would be taken against the officials found guilty and that such incidents would not recur in the future, a release added.

'Lathi-charge Unjustified': ABVP Leader

Speaking on the protest, Saksham Singh, Unit President of ABVP at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, stated that the lathi-charge on students was unjustified. He emphasised that force should not have been used for crowd management; instead, the police should have ensured proper prior planning and coordination for the event. He further termed the incident highly condemnable and said that the protest sends a clear message that ABVP will strongly oppose any such action by the police in the future.