'Ghor-Parivarvadi log', PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress

In an attack on rivals, PM Modi stated that if "dynastic parties" were in power in UP, vaccines would be sold on the streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh for the state's western part election. While addressing, he said Bharatiya Janata Party is necessary for UP. Targetting rivals in the state, PM Modi said that vaccines would be sold on streets if 'dynastic parties' were in power in UP.

While addressing the rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi said, "UP people have decided to vote for those who would develop the state. Also, who will keep UP riot-free, who cares for women safety, and who will keep criminals in jail."

Attacking the rivals, PM Modi called Samajwadi Party and its allies, "ghor- parivarvadi log (those who believe in dynasty)." He said if they come in power, vaccines would be sold on the way, and the people of UP would be forced to play a game of life and death with Covid.

While referring to the riots in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, PM Modi named the Samajwadi Party "dangawadi" (riot-backers). He added, don't ever think that the 'dangawadis' have reformed. Perhaps, they are just waiting for a chance. He claimed, the rioters of Saharanpur were welcomed by such mafia-like people. "Across western UP, they are backing rioters. These people want to take revenge against the people of UP. Those who were cursing rioters earlier are now standing with the same rioters," he added.

PM Modi heaped accusations in front of a cheering crowd without naming Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Previously the government had no views on 'parivarvaad' (nepotism) PM Modi added. He said these people could not think beyond family. They ran everything via mafias. He added BJP came with a permanent solution and desired every citizen to live with self-respect.

"He sees one dynastic party making numerous fake promises. They are aware that the people of UP are familiar with their previous wrongdoings," said PM Modi. He added, "They are not destined for power, so they are making false promises. Never forget what they did while in power, thus, never believe in such grandiose promises, as they are almost empty."

While reaching out to Muslim voters, PM Modi highlighted his government's efforts to ban 'triple talaq' and said Yogi Adityanath's government was essential to keep the reforms going.

PM Modi said his government freed Muslim sisters from the tyranny of triple talaq. When Muslim sisters started supporting the BJP openly, these vote-mongers could not resist and tried to stop Muslim daughters from progressing. PM Modi said the BJP government stands with Muslim women.

The first phase of the UP election was held on Thursday in 58 constituencies in western UP, where the BJP is facing a strong challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the RLD due to farmer resentment.

On March 10, the election results in UP and four other states will be announced.

