  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ghor-Parivarvadi log', PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress

    In an attack on rivals, PM Modi stated that if "dynastic parties" were in power in UP, vaccines would be sold on the streets.

    Ghor-Parivarvadi log, PM Modi's dynasty attack at SP-Congress - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Saharanpur, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh for the state's western part election. While addressing, he said Bharatiya Janata Party is necessary for UP. Targetting rivals in the state, PM Modi said that vaccines would be sold on streets if 'dynastic parties' were in power in UP.

    While addressing the rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi said, "UP people have decided to vote for those who would develop the state. Also, who will keep UP riot-free, who cares for women safety, and who will keep criminals in jail."

    Attacking the rivals, PM Modi called Samajwadi Party and its allies, "ghor- parivarvadi log (those who believe in dynasty)." He said if they come in power, vaccines would be sold on the way, and the people of UP would be forced to play a game of life and death with Covid.

    While referring to the riots in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, PM Modi named the Samajwadi Party "dangawadi" (riot-backers). He added, don't ever think that the 'dangawadis' have reformed. Perhaps, they are just waiting for a chance. He claimed, the rioters of Saharanpur were welcomed by such mafia-like people. "Across western UP, they are backing rioters. These people want to take revenge against the people of UP. Those who were cursing rioters earlier are now standing with the same rioters," he added. 

    PM Modi heaped accusations in front of a cheering crowd without naming Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

    Previously the government had no views on 'parivarvaad' (nepotism) PM Modi added. He said these people could not think beyond family. They ran everything via mafias. He added BJP came with a permanent solution and desired every citizen to live with self-respect. 

    "He sees one dynastic party making numerous fake promises. They are aware that the people of UP are familiar with their previous wrongdoings," said PM Modi. He added, "They are not destined for power, so they are making false promises. Never forget what they did while in power, thus, never believe in such grandiose promises, as they are almost empty." 

    While reaching out to Muslim voters, PM Modi highlighted his government's efforts to ban 'triple talaq' and said Yogi Adityanath's government was essential to keep the reforms going. 

    PM Modi said his government freed Muslim sisters from the tyranny of triple talaq. When Muslim sisters started supporting the BJP openly, these vote-mongers could not resist and tried to stop Muslim daughters from progressing. PM Modi said the BJP government stands with Muslim women. 

    The first phase of the UP election was held on Thursday in 58 constituencies in western UP, where the BJP is facing a strong challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the RLD due to farmer resentment.

    On March 10, the election results in UP and four other states will be announced. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally


     

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP hails PM Modi s work gcw

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP, hails PM Modi's work

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    COVID guidelines revised govt removes 7 day mandatory quarantine rule gcw

    COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

    Medical courses done online not recognised NMC to students seeking admission in China gcw

    'Medical courses done online not recognised': NMC to students seeking admission in China

    Recent Stories

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP hails PM Modi s work gcw

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP, hails PM Modi's work

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West's latest partner Julia Fox talks about foursomes, swapping and more RCB

    Kanye West's latest partner Julia Fox talks about foursomes, partner swapping and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Samson

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon