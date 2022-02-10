  • Facebook
    'UP may become Kashmir, Bengal': Yogi Adityanath warns voters on polling day

    Yogi Adityanath said that the 'rioters who have been restrained are getting impatient, and the 'terrorists are repeatedly issuing threats.' 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
    As the polling for the first phase of the Assembly election began in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioned the voters against the state from becoming Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal; if they 'make a mistake’. In a nearly six-minute-long video shared through his official Twitter account on the polling day, Yogi Adityanath said, that the rioters who have been restrained are getting impatient, and the terrorists are constantly issuing threats.

     

    Yogi Adityanath also stressed that the 'double-engine' government at the Centre and the state has everything with dedication and commitment. 

     Asking people to be cautious, the CM said many wonderful things have happened in the last five years. He warned the voters and said, Beware! If you miss it, the labour of the last five years would be spoiled. It would not be long before Uttar Pradesh will become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal. He added each vote is a blessing to his efforts of the last five years. The vote will also be a guarantee of the voter's fear-free life. 

    In the first phase of elections, there are 623 candidates running for 58 Assembly seats in the 'Jat-dominant belt' of western Uttar Pradesh. Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts are represented in the assembly.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Battle among heavyweights, key contests in first phase

    Yogi Adityanath said in the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. The voters have witnessed everything and heard it in detail. 

    The 403-member UP assembly will vote in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting and results will be out on March 10.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges all eligible citizens to participate in ‘holy festival of democracy’

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Polling underway on 58 seats in first phase

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: This is declared result, says Yogi Adityanath in tweet tagging Modi

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
