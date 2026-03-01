Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced PM Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai, expressing confidence in an NDA victory in Tamil Nadu. The PM will visit the Thiruparankundram temple, address a rally, and share the stage with AIADMK leader EPS.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Madurai, asserting confidence in the alliance's electoral victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. "We are truly honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the NDA alliance, will be visiting Madurai tomorrow. He will visit the Lord Murugan temple, which, after a lot of struggle, has finally been opened to allow the auspicious lighting of the lamp," Goyal told the media.

PM's Itinerary in Madurai

The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Thiruparankundram temple before addressing a major public rally at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road. Preparations for the event are underway, with authorities tightening security arrangements across the city in view of the high-profile visit.

Goyal Slams DMK Government

Taking a swipe at the ruling DMK government, Goyal alleged that the state administration had placed hurdles in conducting the temple ceremony. "It is a shame that the DMK government did not allow this auspicious ceremony and put obstacles in the way, hurting Tamil pride, Tamil culture, and the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

NDA's Poll Strategy

PM Modi will also share the stage with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK leader and NDA's alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. According to Goyal, the Prime Minister will outline the NDA's development agenda and highlight what he described as the failures of the DMK government.

"I am confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will vote and elect the NDA government," he added.

Focus on Infrastructure Development

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate key infrastructure projects related to national highways and railways aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic growth in the state.

On O Panneerselvam's Political Future

On O Panneerselvam reportedly joining the DMK, Goyal said, "Every party, every leader has a right to choose his friends. But we have all seen how irrelevant he had become in Tamil politics." (ANI)