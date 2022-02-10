  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya

    Baby Rani Maurya said BJP's only agenda in this election is development. 

    UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya
    Team Newsable
    Agra, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Agra rural seat candidate Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday said that the party is confident of winning all nine Assembly seats in Agra. 

    According to media reports, Maurya said that BJP won all the nine-seat in Agra last time. This time BJP will win again. She is confident. She also added that people should accept the challenges in politics. 

    The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with 58 seats in Western UP going to the polls. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 91 per cent of the 58 seats in the region. Many people believe that farmers will retaliate in the aftermath of the farm law protests. Maurya stated that the BJP's only agenda in these elections is development.

    Last week, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati blamed the BJP for cast-based politics and not working for the welfare of women and Dalits. Baby Rani Maurya denied all allegations and said the BJP party has always empowered women.  

    The BJP aided Mayawati to become Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The party appointed me as Governor of Uttarakhand. Maurya said that nobody had worked as hard for women's rights as the BJP. She added BJP's only agenda in this election is development. 

    In the first phase, 623 candidates, including 73 women, are running, and approximately 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women, are eligible to vote.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
