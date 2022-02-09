UP Election 2022: 'Public Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi while announcing 20 lakh govt jobs

Priyanka Gandhi stated that the Congress, which has already released a manifesto for women and youth, has identified jobs and inflation as the two significant issues in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress released its manifesto on Wednesday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it would waive all farm loans within ten days of forming the new government in the state, which begins tomorrow with voting in the western districts.

The Congress leader said that Congress had identified employment and inflation as the state's major issues and has promised to create 20 lakh government jobs if elected to power. Earlier, Congress released a manifesto of poll promises for women and youth in Uttar Pradesh. She also mentioned the tragic attempted suicide of a debt-ridden shoe trader in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, one of the towns voting tomorrow, who this morning accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'not (being) a well-wisher of small traders and farmers' before consuming a poisonous substance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, it is sad to know this, but there are similar scenes across UP. She said, "Small traders are hassled, and there is no support from the government," while hitting out at the Yogi-led BJP government in the state. She also mentioned that Congress had announced three manifestos, including women, youth, and the general one today. The statement has every suggestion from the public. She said Congress spoke to nearly one lakh people, including common people, labourers, farmers and people of all classes. She called it the 'public manifesto'.

While talking about the jobs, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that jobs and inflation are the biggest problems in the state. She promised 20 lakh government jobs would be made available. She said there is a massive backlog of 12 lakh jobs in the public sector, including police, healthcare, and education; this will be filled. Aside from that, eight lakh new jobs will be created. While also promising Rs 25,000 financial aid to families most affected by the Covid pandemic, she said.

On farmers, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, like Chhattisgarh, farmers' loans will be waived off as soon as their government is formed. She said paddy and wheat will be purchased at Rs 2500 per quintal and sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal.

The reference to purchasing paddy and sugarcane is critical, given the concerns raised by UP farmers who have yet to receive long-overdue payments from the Yogi Adityanath government. Farmers' electricity bills will be cut in half, bills for Covid-affected periods will be waived, and farmers who lost crops will be compensated with Rs 3,000 in cash.

Yesterday, the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party released their manifestos, including several identical promises to voters, such as job creation and free electricity for farmers.

Also Read: UP Election 2022: Noida's DM urges citizens to 'vote as if lives depend on it'

Also Read: UP Election 2022: SP promises interest-free loans for farmers by 2025, 33% jobs reservation for women

Also Read: UP Election 2022: Over 600 candidates on 58 seats in fray in first phase

Also Read: UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining