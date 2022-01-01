  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units free electricity if SP is voted to power

    This move from the SP supremo comes months after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide free electricity in UP and other poll-bound states of Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    In an attempt to woo voters in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav pledged to provide 300 units of electricity for free to households and free electricity for irrigational purposes, if voted into power in the upcoming state assembly polls.

    Addressing a public gathering in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said that if the Samajwadi Party is voted into power, domestic consumers would be provided free electricity up to 300 units by his government. "Farmers will get free electricity to irrigate their fields," the former UP chief minister added.

    This move from the SP supremo comes months after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide free electricity in UP and other poll-bound states of Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand. In September 2021, AAP had promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers, a waiver of outstanding bills of 38 lakh families, and a 24-hour power supply. 

    The 403-member UP Legislative Assembly is likely to go to the polls from February to March. In the last state assembly polls, BJP bagged 312 seats, Samajwadi Party won 47 seats, Baujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) managed 19 seats, and Congress won only seven seats. The rest of the assembly seats were bagged by other candidates. Following the emphatic win, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Yogi Adityanath becoming CM for the first time. The term of the current state assembly elected will expire on May 14, 2022.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
