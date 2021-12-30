UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath tears into Opposition, takes a sly dig at perfume trader Piyush Jain

Referring to the Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain, CM Yogi Adityanath took a dig and said money of the poor is being withdrawn from JCB.

As Assembly polls approach near, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition during inauguration of 77 development projects costing Rs 437 crore in Maharajganj district. He said the state did not see development before 2017 and every youth was unemployed. Addressing the Jan Vishwas Yatra here, CM Adityanath said the BJP government keeps up its promise and the poor benefit from its schemes.

Referring to the Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain, CM Yogi Adityanath took a dig and said money of the poor is being withdrawn from JCB. In the earlier government, the poor did not get housing but today under the BJP government everyone has a house.

While addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi said that after 2014 there has been a change in the atmosphere of the country. Terrorism was rearing its head then and the condition of the country was being played with. In UP, rioters were encouraged by the previous government and the youth were unemployed, farmers were helpless, and women felt insecure.

Before 2017, the government used to swallow the money of the poor. For the last four days, the money of the poor is being taken out from the walls. BJP has shown it by doing what it said. The Congress continued to nurture the root of terrorism, Article 370, he added.

During our government, people started getting the benefits of many schemes including highways, railways.

Questioning the public, Yogi said if Ram Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, then those who opened fire at Ram devotees are feeling the pain. No one SP, Congress and BSP would have done the work of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Slamming the Opposition further, CM Yogi said that the previous governments have done the work of mortgaging the state. If you riot now, then 7 generations will get tired of making money to repay it. BJP has done the work of providing a secured environment. When job advertisements came out, uncle and nephew used to go out with chickpeas to get money. Bulldozers are running on those with illegal properties now.