Puducherry CM N Rangasamy expressed confidence that the UT will achieve statehood, citing support from PM Modi. He assured welfare schemes will continue, denied corruption allegations, and congratulated the new government in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry will 'insist on statehood'

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday expressed absolute confidence that the Union Territory will successfully transition into a full-fledged state. He noted that structural steps are being taken continuously and Puducherry will continue to 'insist on statehood'. The Chief Minister noted that structural steps are being taken continuously to present the region's strong administrative case before the central authorities.

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Addressing the media, while highlighting the mutual understanding and shared vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy said, "As the Prime Minister said, Puducherry is becoming the best Puducherry. It is growing in all sectors. Welfare assistance is also being provided. Puducherry is emerging as the best state, and we will continue to insist on statehood. We will definitely get it. The Prime Minister is confident that the central government will grant statehood to Puducherry, and confidence will definitely prevail."

CM addresses political issues

Chief Minister Rangasamy addressed the media after the newly elected MLAs took the oath. He said, "The welfare schemes of the Puducherry government will continue and that the relationship with the Central government is good. This will continue."

Addressing media queries regarding political arrangements for the upcoming vacant seat, Rangasamy said, "After the by-election for Thattanchavadi constituency is announced, it will be known which party fielded who?"

Denying the accusation made by former Chief Minister Narayanasamy that a deal of Rs 100 crore was being made for the ministerial post, Rangasamy said that "if he tells who he spoke to, he can be investigated."

On relations with Tamil Nadu

The CM further extended his greetings to the newly formed administration in Tamil Nadu and conveyed his support to the incoming state leadership. "Congratulations to the newly formed government in Tamil Nadu. My best wishes to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"I am confident that he will perform in the best way. Anand, who left Puducherry, has been given a good position. I am very happy that he has been given a place in the cabinet. He is also experienced. He will perform well," said Chief Minister Rangasamy.

Highlighting the positive outcome of the recent ministerial-level interactions regarding regional infrastructure development, the Chief Minister assured that the Puducherry airport will be expanded in the Tamil Nadu region after talking to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.