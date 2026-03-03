Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel extended Holi greetings, urging for social harmony and eco-friendly celebrations. He participated in a Vedic Holi Dahan in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also performed traditional Holi puja in Jaipur.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday extended his heartfelt greetings to all citizens of Gujarat on the vibrant festival of Holi-Dhuleti. He expressed his wishes that this festival may fill the lives of people with the colours of happiness, prosperity, and enthusiasm. He stated that the festival of Holi marks the victory of truth over falsehood. While conveying his greetings, he said that this festival gives the message of meeting one another with affection by forgetting differences and promotes social harmony in everyone's life. He also urged everyone to celebrate this festival together in such a way that the environment is also preserved.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gujarat CM Participates in Vedic Holi Dahan

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Holi Dahan in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, and celebrated the festival with citizens in a joyful spirit.

According to the Gujarat CMO, he participated in the Vedic Holi Dahan at Manav Mandir in Memnagar, promoting environmental conservation, and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the citizens.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Holi marks the victory of truth over falsehood and is a festival of colours. It encourages people to forget differences, meet with affection, and promote social harmony. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner and appreciated the environmental awareness shown by organising a Vedic Holi.

After the Holi Dahan, the Chief Minister visited Manav Mandir, offered prayers, and felt blessed. He also exchanged festival greetings with devotees and residents present there.

On the occasion of the Chief Minister's visit, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Devangbhai Dani, AMTS Chairman Dharamshibhai Desai, other corporation officials, local councillors, leaders, office-bearers, and a large number of devotees were present.

Political Leaders Join Holi Festivities

Several other political leaders across the country joined the Holi 2026 celebrations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma performed the traditional Holi puja at his official residence in Civil Lines in Jaipur shortly after midnight. The Chief Minister offered prayers for the continued happiness and prosperity of the people across the state.

According to a release, Chief Minister Sharma performed Holi puja at the Shri Raj Rajeshwari Temple premises.

Later, the state Chief Minister observed the 'Holika Dahan' amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

During the ceremony, soldiers from the Rajasthan Police's RAC Battalion performed traditional Holi songs and danced to the rhythmic beat of the Chang.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to meet with the soldiers and offer them words of encouragement. (ANI)