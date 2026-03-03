Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed Opposition allegations of a rift with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, describing their bond as a 'Milk-Honey Relationship' and accusing rivals of trying to destabilise the Congress government in the state.

Targeting the opposition, Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, said that they have been trying to churn sourness into their relationship, asserting that it will have no impact on their bond. "DK Shivakumar and mine is a milk-honey relationship. This time, after our party came to power, the unemployed opposition leaders have been trying to churn sourness into the relationship between DK Shivakumar and me, and let R. Ashok and HD Kumaraswamy know that this may empty the sourness-filled within them, but it will have no effect on our milk-and-honey-like relationship," he said. “ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿ ಮತ್ತು ನನ್ನದು ಹಾಲು-ಜೇನಿನ ಸಂಬಂಧ” ಈ ಬಾರಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ನಂತರ ನಿರುದ್ಯೋಗಿ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕರು ನನ್ನ ಮತ್ತು ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನಡುವಿನ ಸಂಬಂಧಕ್ಕೆ ಹುಳಿ ಹಿಂಡಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಲೇ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ, ಇದರಿಂದ ಅವರೊಳಗೆ ತುಂಬಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಹುಳಿ ಖಾಲಿಯಾಗಬಹುದೇ ಹೊರತು ನಮ್ಮ ಹಾಲು-ಜೇನಿನಂತಹ ಸಂಬಂಧದ ಮೇಲೆ… pic.twitter.com/7BuTYbQy9T — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 3, 2026

Siddaramaiah Rejects Opposition's Allegations

The remarks came after Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Chief Minister of phone tapping to spy on Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah dismissed the charges as a "frustrated statement from restless souls," asserting that the Intelligence Department has traditionally remained under the Chief Minister's purview, including during previous BJP and JD(S) administrations.

He alleged that the BJP and JD(S) were attempting to lure Shivakumar and disrupt the Congress government. Calling Shivakumar a "staunch Congressman," Siddaramaiah said no amount of political manoeuvring or "daydreaming" by rivals would weaken their relationship or destabilise the government.

CM on Power-Sharing and Government's Tenure

Addressing rumours of a power tussle following the completion of 2.5 years of the Congress government in November 2025, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed that the administration would complete its full five-year tenure under Congress leadership. He stressed that the party functions with internal democracy and that all MLAs ultimately abide by the high command's decision.

'Misuse of Investigative Bodies'

The Chief Minister also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central agencies, alleging misuse of investigative bodies against opposition leaders.

Appeal to the Opposition

Concluding his post, Siddaramaiah urged the Opposition to act as a constructive force, stating that the people of Karnataka had given Congress a clear mandate to govern for five years. (ANI)

