BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday sounded an alarm over the rising suicide rates in Telangana, particularly noting a shift in the demographics of those at risk. Speaking with ANI, he cited instances of farmers, labourers, and online gamers taking their lives. He pointed to the easily accessible pesticide Paraquat ("Gaddi Mandu") as a major factor, stating that even small amounts can be fatal. He raised concerns over the accessibility of lethal agricultural chemicals and the modern pressures facing the state's youth.

"10-15 years ago, only farmers were dying by suicide, but today even the labourers working in farms are dying by suicide. Youth who participate in online gaming are also dying by suicide... After consuming even one to two drops of Paraquat, which is commonly referred to as "Gaddi Mandu", it becomes very difficult to recover...Paraquat should be banned", he said. This demand coincides with recent proceedings in the Telangana High Court (February 2026), which has asked the government to clarify its stand on banning the chemical following reports of nearly 200 deaths annually linked to it.