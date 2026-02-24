A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, where a mother is accused of giving sleeping pills to her 20-year-old daughter and allowing her 50-year-old boyfriend to sexually assault her. The incidents allegedly took place in the Saligramam area, according to a report by Indian Express. Police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation.

Alleged affair and family conflict

According to the police, the woman’s husband works as a security guard in a private company and returns home only once a week. Investigators said the woman began an illicit relationship during this time and often invited her boyfriend to their house.

Police said the daughter strongly objected to her mother's behaviour and warned her several times. Over time, tensions grew and the daughter stopped speaking to her mother.