Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Chennai Woman Drugged by Mother, Raped by Her Partner
A woman in Chennai is accused of drugging her daughter and allowing her boyfriend to sexually assault her. The woman escaped in February and informed relatives. Doctors confirmed a 7-week pregnancy and performed a medical termination with consent.
Mother and boyfriend accused of drugging and assaulting young woman in Chennai
A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, where a mother is accused of giving sleeping pills to her 20-year-old daughter and allowing her 50-year-old boyfriend to sexually assault her. The incidents allegedly took place in the Saligramam area, according to a report by Indian Express. Police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation.
Alleged affair and family conflict
According to the police, the woman’s husband works as a security guard in a private company and returns home only once a week. Investigators said the woman began an illicit relationship during this time and often invited her boyfriend to their house.
Police said the daughter strongly objected to her mother's behaviour and warned her several times. Over time, tensions grew and the daughter stopped speaking to her mother.
First assault in January
Police said the situation turned serious on January 3. The daughter was unwell that day. Investigators allege the mother gave her sleeping pills and called her boyfriend to the house. While the young woman was unconscious, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Second incident and confinement
Officials said a similar incident occurred on January 23. The mother allegedly gave sleeping pills again and asked her boyfriend to repeat the act. This time, the young woman reportedly regained consciousness during the assault. She screamed and resisted, but police said her mother threatened her and locked her inside a room.
Escape and medical examination
On February 9, the survivor managed to escape from the house and reached relatives in Tiruvannamalai. She told them about the incidents. As she was suffering from severe stomach pain, her relatives took her to hospital for treatment.
Doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. With her consent, a medical termination of pregnancy was carried out. Police said the pregnancy was about seven weeks old.
Case registration against mother and police action
The case first came to light after the woman was admitted to Cheyyar Government Hospital. Based on hospital information, the Cheyyar Women’s Police registered a Zero FIR. Since the alleged crimes occurred in Vadapalani, the case was transferred to the Vadapalani Women’s Police Station.
A complaint has been filed against the mother and her boyfriend, identified as Dakshinamurthy. Police said a full investigation is underway and further legal action will follow based on evidence.
