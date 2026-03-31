A Prayagraj court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in October 2024. The court called the crime extremely brutal and said the accused had no chance of reform. The child was abducted, assaulted, and killed, with her body found a day later. The accused was arrested after a police encounter.

A court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a 26-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl. The judgment was delivered on Monday by POCSO court judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict. The judge called the crime 'extremely cruel and inhuman'. He said the act had shaken society and described the accused as a danger to the public. The court also observed that there was no chance of reform in the accused, making him deserving of the death penalty, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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Crime that shocked the city

The incident took place on 3 October 2024 in the Soraon police station area of Prayagraj. The young girl had gone to see a Durga Puja pandal near Shivgarh crossing. Around 6:30 pm, while returning home, she went missing.

The next day, on 4 October, her body was found in a paddy field on the edge of the village. The body showed signs of severe injuries. Her hands and legs were broken, her teeth were damaged, and there were serious injuries to her private parts. Blood and foam were also seen coming from her mouth.

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Investigation and arrest

Following a complaint by the girl’s mother, police registered a case against an unknown person. A post-mortem report later confirmed that the child was raped before being murdered.

During the investigation, police found that the accused, Mukesh Patel, was seen taking the girl on a bicycle on the evening of the incident. This became a key piece of evidence.

Twelve days after the crime, on 16 October 2024, police arrested the accused during an encounter in the Ganganagar area. According to police, he tried to escape by firing at officers. In return firing, he was shot in the leg and then arrested.

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Details of the brutality

The prosecution said the accused committed rape and then attacked the girl’s face repeatedly to hide her identity. Her teeth were broken, her face was badly injured, and both her hands were also broken.

The level of violence led the court to call the crime rare and deeply disturbing.

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Fast-track trial and conviction

The police filed the charge sheet on 10 December 2024. The court framed charges on 21 December 2024. After hearing the case, the court found the accused guilty on 26 March 2026.

Within five days of the conviction, the court announced the sentence. The entire process, from the crime to the judgment, was completed in about 18 months.

Rare punishment in district history

Officials said this is the 10th death sentence awarded by the Prayagraj district and sessions court in the past 49 years. The case has once again raised serious concerns about crimes against children and the need for strict punishment.